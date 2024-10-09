Nutrabay forays into ayurvedic supplements, launches Shilajit

This expansion is a part of the brand’s strategy to diversify its product portfolio.

New Delhi: D2C sports and nutrition brand Nutrabay has announced its entry into the ayurvedic supplements market with the launch of its debut product in the segment, Shilajit, a release by the company said on Tuesday.

This expansion is a part of the brand’s strategy to diversify its product portfolio and capitalize on the rising consumer demand for natural and wellness solutions in India.

“With the growing market demand for Ayurvedic supplements, Shilajit perfectly aligns with our commitment to providing high-quality, effective products that cater to our consumers’ evolving health needs,” said Shreyans Jain, co-founder, of Nutrabay. “We are excited to introduce Shilajit to our offerings and contribute to the holistic wellness journey of our customers.”

To enhance consumer accessibility, Nutrabay has adopted a multi-channel distribution strategy. The product will be available on the brand’s D2C website, popular online marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart, and across 100+ offline retail stores pan-India.

Established in 2016 by brothers Shreyans Jain, Divay Jain, and Sharad Jain, Nutrabay was created to address significant gaps in the sports nutrition ecosystem, ensuring complete control over product authenticity and quality.