Nothing Before Coffee opens its 75th outlet in Delhi

The QSR coffee chain achieves best-ever Q3 sales and announces plans to reach 400 outlets by 2027

New Delhi: QSR chain Nothing Before Coffee (NBC) has opened its 75th outlet, located in Connaught Place, a release by the company said.

“We’re thrilled to launch our landmark store in Connaught Place, a cultural and commercial hub that perfectly aligns with our vision for Nothing Before Coffee. This store reflects our commitment to offering an exceptional coffee experience while honouring the vibrant spirit of the location,” said Akshay Kedia, chief marketing officer (CMO), of Nothing Before Coffee.“

This opening was accompanied by the launch of four additional outlets in Jaipur (near Jal Mahal), Surat, Bengaluru (Bannerghatta), and Dehradun.

With a presence spanning 29 cities and 10 states, the 2017 established brand has set its sights on further strengthening its foothold in both tier-1 and tier-2 markets, aiming to reach a milestone of 400 outlets by 2027.

“Our growth isn’t just about numbers—it’s driven by our dedication to sustainability, quality, and brewing stories into the everyday lives of our customers. We aspire to make Nothing Before Coffee a household name synonymous with authentic and affordable coffee experiences,” Kedia added.