Bharat Realty partners with Tata Trent to launch Westside in Mumbai’s Western Suburbs

New Delhi: The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), Bharat Realty has announced a collaboration with the Tata Group to establish large-scale Westside retail stores in Mumbai’s western suburbs, a release by the company said.

The upcoming Westside stores will be located at Bharat Skyvistas and Bharat Arize. Bharat Skyvistas, located in DN Nagar, Andheri West, will encompass 40,000 sq. ft., while Bharat Arize, situated on Link Road, Goregaon, will span a refined 30,000 sq. ft.

“This partnership with Tata Trent is a testament to our commitment to delivering high-quality retail experiences in Mumbai,” said Dhaval Barot, Managing Director at Bharat Realty Venture.

“Both Bharat Skyvistas and Bharat Arize are strategically located to serve as key retail destinations for shoppers, and we are thrilled to bring the Westside brand to these vibrant neighbourhoods. As we embark on this venture amidst the festive season, we are delighted to offer shoppers a spirited and joyful atmosphere to explore,” he added.

Bharat Realty Venture Pvt Ltd is a developer involved in the development of luxury residential cum retail projects in Mumbai.

Westside is part of Tata Group’s Trent Ltd., which was founded in 1998.

In April 2022, Westside reached the milestone of 200 stores. Presently, the brand operates over 231 stores nationwide.

Apart from Westside, Tata Trent operates apparel brands Zudio, Utsa and Samoh; beauty, accessories and decor brand Misbu and a hypermarket and supermarket store chain named Star. The company also has two joint ventures with Spain’s Inditex SA to run Zara and Massimo Dutti labels in India.