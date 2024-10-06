Digital Icon : Harshavardhan Chauhan

Harshavardhan Chauhan is known for his innovative leadership in India’s retail, e-commerce, and Martech sectors. He has been recognised as one of the “50 Most Influential Retail, e-commerce & martech professionals in India” by CMO Asia – Africa – GCC Retail Congress.

With a background in Computer Science Engineering, Harshavardhan has over a decade of experience with top companies like DLF, Shopclues, and Godrej, driving strategic growth. He holds an MBA from Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, and a B.Tech from IIM Ahmedabad. Apart from work, he enjoys scriptwriting and has a keen interest in sociology and psephology.