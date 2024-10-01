Andhra Pradesh notifies new liquor policy, to allow private retailers

Andhra Pradesh has decided retail of liquor to be privatised with 3,736 retail shops notified across the state

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday notified a new liquor policy, allowing private retailers to sell spirits on the lines of Haryana and others with the state expecting to rake in Rs 5,500 crore in revenue.

In a complete overhaul of excise policy based on best practices from other states, Andhra Pradesh has decided retail of liquor to be privatised with 3,736 retail shops notified across the state.

The new policy will take effect from October 12, 2024, as per the notification by the state government.