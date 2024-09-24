Register Now
Mid-range smartphone users dominate premium product searches: Bobble AI

The study, conducted by Bobble AI’s market intelligence division, segmented users based on smartphone pricing

New Delhi: Bobble AI, an AI-powered mobile keyboard platform, has released a study that mid-range smartphone users (Rs 9,000–Rs 20,000) are the top consumers of premium goods and services, dominating premium product searches and digital engagement, a release by the platform said on Monday.

The study, conducted by Bobble AI’s market intelligence division, segmented users based on smartphone pricing into three categories: high-end (Rs 20,000+), mid-range (Rs 9,000–Rs 20,000), and low-end (below Rs 9,000).

By analyzing search and chat data, the study showed that 63.71% of premium product searches were conducted by mid-range smartphone users, while high-end users accounted for just 9.88%. This challenges the longstanding belief that high-end smartphone users are the primary audience for luxury products.

Key findings:

  • Mid-range dominates premium product interest: 63.71% of premium product searches came from mid-range smartphone users, followed by low-end users at 26.41%. High-end users accounted for only 9.88%.
  • OTT subscriptions lead among high-end users: While mid-range users led in most categories, high-end smartphone users showed the highest affinity for OTT subscriptions, at 11.69%.
  • App engagement: Mid-range users demonstrated strong engagement with premium apps, with nearly equal session counts to high-end users, but with more purposeful interaction aimed at product discovery.
