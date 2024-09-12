Reliance launches India’s first Armani/Caffe in Mumbai

The café is situated at Jio World Plaza, India’s largest luxury mall, which is owned by Reliance Retail

Bengaluru: Reliance Brands Ltd., the global brand seller for the Mumbai-based conglomerate Reliance Industries, has launched the first-ever Armani/Caffe in India, a top company official wrote on social media on Thursday.

The cafe is located at India’s largest luxury mall, Jio World Plaza, located in Mumbai’s commercial district of Bandra Kurla Complex, which hosts a large portfolio of luxury brand outlets including Bulgari, Bottega Veneta, Dior, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Saint Laurent.

“Another dream takes shape as we open our doors to India’s first and world’s 5th Armani/Caffe, proud of what the team has achieved here,” Sumeet Yadav, head of Hamleys and Pret India at RBL, said in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new outlet.

Apart from Armani/Caffe, Jio World Plaza features high-end restaurants and cafes such as Si Nonna’s, Ladurée, Café&Meal Muji, Gatsby’s Bar and Pret A Manger.

IndiaRetailing was first to report in 2022 that Reliance Retail WAS in advanced talks with Milan-based luxury company Armani to bring the Michelin-starred Armani/Caffè to India.

As part of the project, Reliance Retail was also in talks with Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru to take up space for the Armani/Caffè. The mall had earmarked about 1,000 sq. ft. in the shopping centre for the high-end café there.

The Armani brand ventured into the food and beverage category in 1998 with the launch of its Paris restaurant and has since seen the opening of over 20 restaurants worldwide under the stewardship of Giorgio Armani.

Reliance Retail already maintains a partnership with the Italian fashion house Giorgio Armani, retailing Emporio Armani, Armani Exchange and EA7 brand products in India.

RBL is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. and it began operations in 2007 with a mandate to launch and build global brands in luxury to premium segments across fashion and lifestyle.

The company has forged long-term exclusive partnerships across multiple sectors with global and Indian brands such as Ritu Kumar, Bottega Veneta, Tiffany & Co., Valentino, Versace, Rahul Mishra, Armani, Balenciaga, Boss, and Zegna among others.

With a portfolio of more than 90 brands, the retail giant operates over 900 stores and over 1249 shop-in shops, all powered by an omnichannel presence.

The company is expanding its global café offering in response to the growing demand among affluent young Indians for experiential café culture.