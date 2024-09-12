Register Now
Biyani’s Broadway retail concept to launch in Delhi on Friday

By Indiaretailing Bureau
L-R: Anuj Kejriwal, CEO & MD, Retail Services, Anarock, Apurva Salarpuria, Director, Salarpuria Group, Vivek Biyani, co-founder of Broadway and actor-investor Rana Daggubati
Broadway will assemble around 150 direct-to-sales brands in its first concept store that would be spread across 25,000 sq. ft.

New Delhi: Broadway, a retail concept spearheaded by Kishore Biyani’s nephew, is opening its first store in New Delhi’s Ambience Mall on Friday.

Vivek Biyani’s venture has assembled around 150 direct-to-sales brands in its first concept store that would be spread across 25,000 sq. ft.

“I am very excited,” Biyani told IndiaRetailing ahead of the launch. 

Actor, investor, and entrepreneur Rana Daggubati is a partner in this venture.

IndiaRetailing reported the launch of the multi-brand store in July this year. Broadway stores, launched under venture building company Think9, will be spread across 25,000 sq. ft. to 45,000 sq. ft. in metro cities.

In addition to its Delhi store, the company plans to open two more locations in the current financial year, one in Hyderabad and another in Mumbai. The second store, spread across 45,000 sq. ft. will open in Hyderabad around September 2024 while the third will open on a Mumbai high street in March 2025.

The stores will showcase brands across health and wellness, beauty, personal care, lifestyle, fashion, and food and beverage. Some of the brands that will be showcased at the stores include, Aqualogica, DermaCo, Minimalist, Belif, Wellbeing Nutrition, Kapiva, Oziva, The Good Bug, Comet, Suta, Mokobara, trueBrowns, Bold Care, The Label Life and more.

After the initial three cities, Broadway will expand into Bengaluru, Chennai and Ahmedabad. 

