Reliance Retail forms a joint venture with Israel’s innerwear co. Delta Galil form 

Through the collaboration which is a 50/50 joint venture, Delta Galil will design and manufacture products for Reliance’s well-established brands, the release added.

“Delta Galil’s reputation as a global innovator in intimate apparel and activewear aligns seamlessly with Reliance Retail’s commitment to delivering quality and innovative products to Indian consumers,” said V Subramaniam, managing director (MD), Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. “Together, we are poised to elevate the consumer offerings in the intimate apparel and activewear segments across our retail platforms.”

Delta Galil said the partnership will help the Israeli company to tap India’s burgeoning market for such goods.