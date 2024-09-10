Reliance Retail forms a joint venture with Israel’s innerwear co. Delta Galil form 

Through the joint venture with Reliance Retail, Delta Galil will expand its presence in India and establish an apparel innovation platform focused on the Indian market.
New Delhi: Reliance Retail and Israel-based innerwear company Delta Galil Industries, has formed a joint venture to sell the foreign company’s activewear, loungewear and denim apparel for ladies, men and children in India, a release by the retail conglomerate said on Tuesday.
Through the collaboration which is a 50/50 joint venture, Delta Galil will design and manufacture products for Reliance’s well-established brands, the release added.
“Delta Galil’s reputation as a global innovator in intimate apparel and activewear aligns seamlessly with Reliance Retail’s commitment to delivering quality and innovative products to Indian consumers,” said V Subramaniam, managing director (MD), Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. “Together, we are poised to elevate the consumer offerings in the intimate apparel and activewear segments across our retail platforms.”
Delta Galil said the partnership will help the Israeli company to tap India’s burgeoning market for such goods.
“Reliance Retail is one of the fastest-growing retail companies in the world and we are extremely proud to partner with the company as we look to tap into India’s dynamic consumer market, home to more than 1.4 billion consumers,” said Delta Galil’s CEO, Isaac Dabah. “This collaboration will allow us to combine our product design, innovation and manufacturing prowess with Reliance Retail’s extensive retail network and distribution reach, paving the way for accelerated growth of the intimate apparel and activewear categories throughout the country.”
Delta Galil Industries is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private-label apparel products for men, women and children. Reliance Retail and other subsidiaries and affiliates, operate an integrated omnichannel network of over 18,918 stores and digital commerce platforms across consumer electronics, fashion & lifestyle, grocery and pharma consumption baskets. Reliance Retail has partnered with over 3 million merchants through its new commerce initiative. The company reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 306,786 crore and a net profit of ₹ 11,101 crore for the year ended March 31, 2024.