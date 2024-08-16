Reliance Retail’s Azorte opens in Vadodara

The new store is located at Genda Circle

New Delhi: Azorte, a premium fashion and lifestyle store chain by Reliance Retail, has opened a new store in Vadodara, a social media post by the company said on Friday.

The new store is located at Genda Circle.

“Azorte is excited to mark its entry into Vadodara at Genda Circle. We bring the best of global trends and contemporary Indian fashion to all the fashion-forward people of India. Discover a first-of-its-kind, tech-enabled premium fashion store, featuring self-checkout kiosks, interactive screens, mobile scan-and-pay, and more,” said Vivek Nair, Business Head, Azorte in a LinkedIn post.

In September 2022, Reliance Retail launched its fashion brand, Azorte, with the inaugural offline store opening in Bengaluru. The retailer further expanded its presence in the city by opening a second store in April 2023 at Phoenix Mall of Asia.

Currently, Azorte has established a network of over 14 retail outlets across major Indian cities, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Pune. Looking ahead, Reliance Retail has set ambitious plans to expand Azorte’s presence significantly, with a target of opening up to 250 stores within the next two to three years.

As the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd., Reliance Retail manages an extensive portfolio of fashion and lifestyle brands, including Reliance Trends, Avantra by Trends, Azorte, Fashion Factory, and Centro. Additionally, the company holds the rights to over 50 international brands, such as Armani, Burberry, Diesel, Gas, Marks & Spencer, Superdry, Brooks Brothers, and Steve Madden.