Tarun Tahiliani appoints Bhagyajit Singh Rekhi as Head of Retail

By Anagha R Ratna
Bhagyajit Singh Rekhi, Head of Retail, Tarun Tahiliani
Rekhi joined the designer brand after a seven-year tenure at Bestseller India

Bengaluru: Indian designer brand Tarun Tahiliani has appointed Bhagyajit Singh Rekhi as its head of retail. Rekhi comes from Danish fashion and lifestyle group Bestseller India after his seven-year stint there.

“I am super excited to join Tarun Tahiliani,” Rekhi told IndiaRetailing. “I am eager to leverage my background skills to contribute towards impeccable client service and help drive the company’s success.”

He will be responsible for overseeing Tarun Tahiliani’s retail operations, with the primary goals of driving sales, enhancing customer experience, and ensuring profitability across the company’s retail channels.

Rekhi brings over 11 years of experience in the fashion and lifestyle retail industry. Before joining Bestseller India, he also held positions at Adidas and Bata India.

Indian fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani with his wife Sailaja Sal Tahiliani founded India’s first multi-designer boutique Ensemble, in 1987. Followed by Ensemble, he launched Tahiliani Design studio in 1990. Currently, the brand operates five boutiques across Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.

