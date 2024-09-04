Register Now
McDonald’s partners with Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) for developing nutritional products

L-R: Sridevi Annapurna Singh, Director, CSI, CFTRI and Akshay Jatia, Executive Director, McDonald’s (West & South)
The first product under the long-term partnership is multi-millet-based buns, which was launched today

Mumbai: McDonald’s (South and West) has launched millet-based buns in collaboration with the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI). The launch coincides with the National Nutrition Week celebrated across India between 1 September to 7 September.

The bun is made using three major millets (Bajra, Jowar and Ragi), and two minor millets (Proso and Kodo) sourced directly from farmers from five states. The Bajra has been sourced from Gujarat, the Jowar from Maharashtra, Ragi from Karnataka, Proso from Rajasthan and Kodo from Madhya Pradhesh.

“The bun has 22% millet. It offers higher iron, protein and calcium content and a little complex carbohydrates to help achieve satiety faster,” Sridevi Annapurna Singh, director, CSI, CFTRI

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor is the brand ambassador for the bun. It will be available across 403 McDonald’s restaurants run by Westlife Foodworld the licensee of the global burger major for West and South India.

“McDonald’s has been at the forefront of offering nutritionally balanced products. Even our highest selling product the McAloo Tikki is nutritionally balanced,” said Akshay Jatia, executive director, McDonald’s (West & South).

“It’s a more wholesome and nutritious offering so customers will have to pay Rs 10 more to upgrade to this bun,” he added.

 “McDonald’s has been working with Mysore-based CFTRI for over a year to develop the bun and three months backed entered into a long-term partnership to develop several more nutrition-backed products, which will be revealed in due time, Saurabh Kalra, Managing Director, McDonald’s India said adding that the product was a result of social listening where the consumer conversations revealed a preference for millet-based products.

Furthermore, McDonald’s will be using digital platforms and in-store mediums to promote it and is expecting a good response to the product.

