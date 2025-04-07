Register Now
Sleepwear brand Sweet Dreams launches its 50th store

Located at Infiniti Mall, Mumbai, the new store offers sleepwear and loungewear for men, women, and children

Bengaluru: Gujarat-based sleepwear brand Sweet Dreams has launched its 50th retail store in the country, the company said in a press release on Monday.

Located at Infiniti Mall, Mumbai, the new store offers sleepwear and loungewear for men, women, and children.

“Sleepwear doesn’t need to be as boring as a plain t-shirt and printed pyjamas. At Sweet Dreams, we believe sleepwear can be as stylish, functional, and mood-enhancing as your favorite sportswear or casualwear. Our stores and website offer the finest sleepwear selections — standing tall against both national and international brands,” said Parth Ruparelia, Head of D2C at Sweet Dreams.

With 25 years of presence in the market, Sweet Dreams also offers its products on major e-commerce platforms like Myntra, Ajio.com, Tata CliQ, Nykaa Fashion, and Amazon.in.

