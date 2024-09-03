The New Shop partners with HMEL to open 24/7 convenience stores

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to open The New Shop convenience stores across HMEL’s upcoming fuel retail outlets

Bengaluru: Delhi-based convenience retailer The New Shop has partnered with refining and petrochemical company HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd. (HMEL) to open round the clock convenience stores across its upcoming fuel retail outlets, according to a social media post by the oil and gas company.

“HMEL and The New Shop have signed a game-changing MoU to elevate customer convenience and satisfaction at HMEL’s upcoming fuel retail outlets,” HMEL said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

“This partnership integrates New Shop’s 24/7 retail capabilities, offering a wide range of products and a fast-food cafe. Together, we are setting a new standard for convenience and customer service, paving the way for a brighter tomorrow,” the post added.

Noida-based HMEL is a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) and Mittal Energy Investment Pte Ltd, Singapore, a Lakshmi N Mittal Company, with operations spanning crude oil refining and petrochemical manufacturing.

Founded in March 2019, The New Shop is a franchise convenience retailer with over 57 stores situated in high-density neighbourhoods, airports, gas stations, railway stations and educational institutions.

With an omnichannel presence,the retailer offers products like snacks and beverages, personal care, home care, pet care, confectionery, tobacco, hygiene needs, ready-to-eat food, over-the-counter drugs, and grocery staples.