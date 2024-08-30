D2C brand WellBe Foods expands its presence in Hyderabad

The company aims to reach 25,000 general trade stores in South India by the end of fiscal year 2025

Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand WellBe Foods, owned by Nimida Group, has expanded its presence in Hyderabad, the company said in a press release on Friday.

As a part of this plan, the brand will be available in over 9,000 general trade (GT) stores across the city. With this move, WellBe claims to be the first clean-label snacks brand to foray into the GT market in India.

The company targets to reach 25,000 general trade stores in South India by the end of fiscal year (FY) 2025. With the current launch, it also aims to clock 50% growth year-on-year (YoY) from the Hyderabad market.

“Our goal is not only to reinforce our presence in Hyderabad but also to set a new benchmark for general trade reach across South India – with our snacks with ‘no nasties’ and innovative packaging, we are looking to organise the unorganised,” said Gaurav Manchanda, founder of WellBe Foods.

The retailer is already present in over 300 stores across the city, covering regional chains, and modern trade channels.

Since its inception in 2020, WellBe Foods has grown from a presence in 13 stores to a network of 1,700 stores across cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Vizag, and Vijayawada.

In addition to being available at retail locations like The Organic World, Lulu, Spar, Nature’s Basket, Ratnadeep, Pothy’s, More, and Spencer’s, WellBe Foods’ products can also be purchased online through their website, www.wellbefoods.com, as well as major e-commerce platforms such as Big Basket, Amazon, and Flipkart.