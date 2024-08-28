Libas opens largest store in Lajpat Nagar, Delhi 

The new flagship bridal store is spread across five floors and is spread over 11,000 sq. ft.

New Delhi: City-based fast fashion omnichannel ethnic wear brand Libas has launched its flagship bridal store in Lajpat Nagar. Spread across five floors and spanning an area of 11,000 sq. ft., this is the largest Libas store so far, a release by the company said on Wednesday.

“This store is a major step towards making Libas a household name in ethnic wear, and we are excited to offer our customers an experience that beautifully merges tradition with modern style,” said Sidhant Keshwani, chief executive officer (CEO), Libas. “The launch of this flagship store marks a pivotal moment in Libas’ growth, as we strengthen our presence in key markets. By opening in Lajpat Nagar, a renowned destination for ethnic and bridal fashion, we are committed to meeting the needs of today’s brides and fashion lovers,” he added further.

The first floor is dedicated to loungewear, the extra love collection, ready-made suits, and kids’ wear, while the second floor presents an exquisite selection of sarees, gowns, and lehengas. The third floor is reserved for bridal lehengas. The basement and ground floors feature an extensive array of kurta sets, mix-and-match options, and the exclusive Libas Art line, along with ready-to-stitch offerings.

“The new Libas flagship store is an exquisite blend of tradition and modernity, offering a stunning range of bridal wear that every bride would dream of. It was wonderful to see such a beautiful and well-curated collection all in one place,” said actress Vaani Kapoor, who was present at the launch of the store.

Started in the year 1985, Libas offers ethnic wear with a focus on both quality and affordability, Libas caters to women of all ages, providing the perfect blend of contemporary style and traditional elegance.