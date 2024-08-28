Apparel Group opens 6 new stores in Dehradun, Gandhinagar

The new stores are located in Mall of Dehradun and Swagat Holiday Mall in Gandhinagar

New Delhi: Global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate Apparel Group is bringing global brands in Dehradun (Uttarakhand) and Gandhinagar (Gujarat), a release by the company said on Wednesday.

The newly launched stores introduce brands like Beverly Hills Polo Club, Bath & Body Works, Aldo, and R&B to these cities, the release added.

“We’re committed to expanding our presence in Tier II cities, capitalizing on the growing market and increasing brand awareness. Our focus is on delivering exceptional shopping experiences and building lasting relationships with customers in these regions” said Abhishek Bajpai, chief executive officer (CEO), of Apparel Group, India.

Customers at the Mall of Dehradun can now get fashion and lifestyle collections from Beverly Hills Polo Club, Bath & Body Works, and Aldo, while Swagat Holiday Mall in Gandhinagar gets Beverly Hills Polo Club, Bath & Body Works and R&B stores.

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate that caters to thousands of shoppers through its 2,200+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 22,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has its presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates – expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt.

The group has created an omnichannel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Apparel Group has curated a diverse portfolio of brands, offering an omni-channel experience.

These brands include Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Victoria’s Secret, ALDO, Nine West, Calvin Klein, Aéropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Bath & Body Works, Inglot, and Rituals.