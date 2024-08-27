Reliance-owned Freshpik enters Bengaluru

The newly opened Freshpik store is located at 1MG Mall, Halasuru, Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Freshpik, an experiential gourmet food superstore from Reliance Retail, has launched its first retail store in Bengaluru, located at 1MG Mall, according to a company official’s social media post on Sunday.

“Unveiling of the first ‘Freshpik’ in 1MG mall, Bengaluru,” Avinash Tripathi, business head – Freshpik and Fresh Signature at Reliance Retail, said in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the new outlet.

The ultra-premium brand opened its maiden store at Jio World Drive in Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai, three years ago.

Freshpik stores offer an array of food products and beverages, sourced from both local and international regions. This includes staples, freshly picked fruits and vegetables, key ingredients for international cuisines like Italian, Thai, Japanese, and Korean, as well as breads, artisanal cheeses, ice creams, frozen desserts, and chocolates from local and global producers.

It also offers handcrafted treats such as muffins, cakes, cookies, and pastries, catering to keto-friendly, gluten-free, vegan, and high-protein dietary preferences.

Customers can also choose from exotic varieties of tea and coffee; a range of personal care products, including ayurvedic and natural products; a host of kitchen accessories like cooking ware, serveware, and ready-to-pick gifting options.

Moreover, Freshpik stores have enabled omnichannel service as well as self checkout feature for its patrons to facilitate efficiency and speed.

As the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd., Reliance Retail manages an extensive portfolio of brands, including Fresh Signature, Reliance Smart, Reliance Smart Point, JioMart, Reliance Digital, Avantra by Trends, Azorte, and Centro.