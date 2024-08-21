Godrej Interio to open 10 kitchen stores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by the end of 2025

The company aims to grow by 20% in the next three years and expect revenues to reach Rs 25 crore for the states and Rs 50 crore for the Southern zone

Bengaluru: Godrej Interio, the home and office furniture entity of Godrej & Boyce, is planning to launch 10 new kitchen specialty outlets, by the end of fiscal year (FY) 2025, according to a company press release on Wednesday.

The company recently opened, two new new kitchen specialty stores in Hyderabad. Located at Kokapet and Tellapur, the new stores are spread across an area of 1,500 sq. ft. and 850 sq.ft. respectively. In celebration of the launch, the brand is offering up to 25% off on kitchen solutions.

“Owing to the strategic location of the stores and Godrej Interio’s strong and growing brand recall in the market, we expect the revenues of both stores to touch Rs 1 crore per annum by fiscal year (FY) 2025,” said Dev Narayan Sarkar, senior vice president, Godrej Interio.

“We aim to grow by 20% in the next three years and expect revenues to reach Rs 25 crore for the states and Rs 50 crore for the Southern zone,” he added.

Godrej Interio stores offers kitchen units, cabinetry, and storage options, as well as personalised design consultations, installation services, and post-installation support.

Godrej Interio, a subsidiary of Godrej Enterprises Group, is currently established in more than 450 cities, with 450 exclusive showrooms and 520 dealer outlets. The company has seven manufacturing facilities situated at Mumbai, Khalapur, Haridwar, Shirwal, and Bhagwanpur.