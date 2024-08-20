eB2B platform Udaan partners with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution to convert fair price shops into Jan Poshan Kendras

This initiative by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, is aimed to enhance the income of FPS dealers

New Delhi: eB2B platform Udaan announced a partnership with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) to transform Fair Price Shops (FPSs) into ‘Jan Poshan Kendras (JPK)’, a release by the company said on Tuesday.

This initiative by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, is aimed to enhance the income of FPS dealers while improving nutritional outcomes for beneficiaries. The initiative further aims to provide upskilling, access to credit and ongoing financial support to FPS dealers, enabling them to offer nutrition-dense non-public Distribution System (PDS) commodities at their shops, the release added.

The initiative was launched in the presence of Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution & New and Renewable Energy in New Delhi on Tuesday. Also present at the occasion were Manoj Mittal, Chairman & Managing Director from SIDBI, and Vaibhav Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO of Udaan.

“The Jan Poshan Kendra Development initiative of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, in association with SIDBI and Udaan, is a significant step towards achieving that vision. By modernising Jan Poshan Kendra and expanding their access to a diverse range of products, the initiative aims to empower these essential community businesses while contributing to the broader goal of ensuring that every Indian has access to quality and affordable nutrition,” said Vaibhav Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, of Udaan.

As part of this initiative, Udaan will enable JPKs to access a broader and more diverse assortment of food products through its eB2B platform. This will address the requirements such as the availability of a wide variety of products, regular stocking of frequently demanded products, and the need to serve a large and diverse population. This initiative will provide the JPKs with a large variety and adequate quantity of nutritional options at regular intervals to cater to the communities in the areas where they are present.

Una der the pilot initiative, approximately 60 selected FPSs (15 FPSs from each pilot district/ state) across four States: Rajasthan (Jaipur), Uttar Pradesh (Ghaziabad) Telangana (Hyderabad), and Gujarat (Ahmedabad) have been identified. Post a successful validation of the model, the initiative aims to expand and cover about 1.3 lakh JPKs identified by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution for modernisation. To provide impetus to this initiative through financial assistance, SIDBI will offer credit facilities to the JPKs, enabling them to purchase food grains and FMCG products through udaan’s platform. As part of the pilot project being undertaken in various States, Udaan will offer access to over 3,500 products across various staples and FMCG categories, ensuring that Jan Poshan Kendras can meet the diverse nutritional needs of their communities. This initiative is a significant step towards realising the Government’s vision of a healthy and well-nourished India.