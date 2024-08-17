QSR Chain Ajay’s targets 500 stores by 2025

The company plans to expand beyond Gujarat, into Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan by next year and aims to begin pan-India expansion in 2026

Bengaluru: Gujarat-based quick service restaurant (QSR) chain Ajay’s is aiming for a store count of 500 by 2025 with an ambitious goal of becoming the largest QSR chain in India by 2030, the company said in a press release on Friday.

Founded by the Solanki brothers, the brand offers beverages and snacks, selling over 20,000 burgers and 15,000 cups of cold coffee daily.

Looking ahead, the brand is planning to expand beyond Gujarat, into Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan by next year and aims to begin pan-India expansion in 2026.

“Our success is built on the hard work of our team, the loyalty of our customers, and the dedication of our franchise partners,” said Ajay Solanki, co-founder of Ajay’s.

From its first store in Navsari in 2014, Ajay’s now operates 165 stores across more than 42 cities in Gujarat. The brand opened its first store outside the city in Surat in 2015 and launched its 100th outlet in 2022.

The company has also empowered over 150 entrepreneurs who run its franchise outlets. Each store generates 3-4 jobs, leading to the creation of over 600 jobs at its outlets and more than 175 jobs at its manufacturing facility in Navsari.