Gujarat’s first PVR IMAX opens at Palladium Ahmedabad

By IndiaRetailing Bureau

Mumbai: Ahmedabad’s largest PVR IMAX has opened at the Palladium Ahmedabad as per a social media post by a top executive of Phoenix Mills Ltd., which operates 13 malls covering 8.82 million sq. ft. across the country.

“Gujarat get its first IMAX. PVR IMAX Largest Multiplex in Ahmedabad is now open at Palladium Ahmedabad (sic),” wrote Atul Ruia, Chairman of Phoenix Mills Ltd. on LinkedIn on Wednesday while sharing visuals of the property.

“This state-of-the-art cinema features 9 screens, IMAX, LUXE formats, and a total seating capacity of 1,283. With cutting-edge 3D screens, Dolby 7.1 audio, and 4K laser projection, it’s Gujarat’s first luxury cinema experience,” he added.

The luxury experience includes comfortable opulent seating, a live kitchen and exclusive butler service.

PVR IMAX is owned by Mumbai-based multiplex chain PVR Inox, which has 1,754 screens across India and Sri Lanka. Currently, about 15% of its screens are premium and special format screens.

The company, which has 361 cinemas in 113 cities in India and Sri Lanka also plans to have 3-4 food courts operational by the end of the financial year 2025 (FY2025) under a joint venture (JV) company it has set up with Devyani International Ltd. Read more about it here.

Spread across 7 lakh sq. ft. Palladium Ahmedabad has many firsts to its credit. These include the first Samsung flagship store in Gujarat. The premium mall, launched in February 2023, also welcomed an array of new and sought-after luxury brands, including BOSS, Brooks Brothers, EA7, Brics, Armani Exchange, Coach, Steve Madden, Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Diesel, Hamleys, FOO, and Burma Burma, Charles Tyrwhitt, Poult, Caffe Allora, and Ishaara to Ahmedabad.

The mall houses over 220 stores and more than 50 food and beverage outlets and is operated by Phoenix Malls Ltd. through its subsidiary SGH Realty LLP.