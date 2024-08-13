Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Beauty & WellnessLatest NewsUncategorized

Reliance Retail acquires Italy’s Kiko Milano India business

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
52
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The brand will be available on Tira platform, Kiko cosmetics will also be offered  at its exclusive brand outlets in six cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and  Lucknow

Bengaluru: Reliance Retail has acquired Kiko Milano and the Italian cosmetics brand is now available on  Reliance Retail’s omni-channel beauty retail platform Tira, according to a company press release on Tuesday.

“As part of Reliance Retail’s strategic expansion in the beauty sector, the acquisition of Kiko Milano earlier this year, has brought Italy’s most beloved cosmetics brands to Indian shores,” the company said in the press release.

IndiaRetailing was the first to break the news that Reliance Retail was in discussions to acquire Kiko Milano’s India business. Earlier this year, Reliance Retail successfully acquired the brand, which had previously been operated in India through a joint venture between Italy’s Percassi Group and New Delhi-based DLF Brands Ltd.

In addition to being available on Tira platform, Kiko cosmetics will also be offered  at its exclusive brand outlets in six cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and  Lucknow.

The brand offers a diverse range of makeup, skincare, and accessories, with a selection of around 1,200 products.

Kiko Milano marks the second global beauty and cosmetics brand acquired by Reliance Retail, following the acquisition of LVMH-owned Sephora’s India business from Arvind Fashions in November 2023. Also, it will be the third DLF Brands-operated foreign brand to change hands to Reliance Retail after Mothercare and Sunglass Hut.

Kiko Milano entered the Indian market in 2016 with a store in DLF’s Mall of India, Noida. As of now, the company operates approximately 10 stores across New Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Lucknow, according to its official website.

Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) retail division, Reliance Retail, introduced Tira as an e-commerce platform in February 2023, and subsequently, in April, unveiled its flagship store located at Jio World Drive in the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. Today, Tira oparates 12 stores across the country.

Reliance Retail Ltd. (RRL) is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL), the holding company of all the retail companies under RIL. The company operates an integrated omni-channel network of over 18,771 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle and pharma consumption baskets.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleIndiaretailing Bureau -

Powerlook opens new flagship store in Indore

The 8th store from the fashion brand is located at  Phoenix Citadel Mall, IndoreNew Delhi: Fashion brand Powerlook has...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.