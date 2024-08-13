Reliance Retail acquires Italy’s Kiko Milano India business

The brand will be available on Tira platform, Kiko cosmetics will also be offered at its exclusive brand outlets in six cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Lucknow

Bengaluru: Reliance Retail has acquired Kiko Milano and the Italian cosmetics brand is now available on Reliance Retail’s omni-channel beauty retail platform Tira, according to a company press release on Tuesday.

“As part of Reliance Retail’s strategic expansion in the beauty sector, the acquisition of Kiko Milano earlier this year, has brought Italy’s most beloved cosmetics brands to Indian shores,” the company said in the press release.

IndiaRetailing was the first to break the news that Reliance Retail was in discussions to acquire Kiko Milano’s India business. Earlier this year, Reliance Retail successfully acquired the brand, which had previously been operated in India through a joint venture between Italy’s Percassi Group and New Delhi-based DLF Brands Ltd.

In addition to being available on Tira platform, Kiko cosmetics will also be offered at its exclusive brand outlets in six cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Lucknow.

The brand offers a diverse range of makeup, skincare, and accessories, with a selection of around 1,200 products.

Kiko Milano marks the second global beauty and cosmetics brand acquired by Reliance Retail, following the acquisition of LVMH-owned Sephora’s India business from Arvind Fashions in November 2023. Also, it will be the third DLF Brands-operated foreign brand to change hands to Reliance Retail after Mothercare and Sunglass Hut.

Kiko Milano entered the Indian market in 2016 with a store in DLF’s Mall of India, Noida. As of now, the company operates approximately 10 stores across New Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Lucknow, according to its official website.

Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) retail division, Reliance Retail, introduced Tira as an e-commerce platform in February 2023, and subsequently, in April, unveiled its flagship store located at Jio World Drive in the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. Today, Tira oparates 12 stores across the country.

Reliance Retail Ltd. (RRL) is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL), the holding company of all the retail companies under RIL. The company operates an integrated omni-channel network of over 18,771 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle and pharma consumption baskets.