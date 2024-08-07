Reliance’s Superdry opens new store in Pune

Spanning 2,437 sq. ft. of retail space, the newly launched Superdry is located at Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, Wakad, Pune

Bengaluru: Reliance Brands Ltd. (RBL) has launched the latest store of British apparel and lifestyle brand Superdry in Pune, located at Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, Wakad, the company wrote on social media on Wednesday.

“Pune, the wait is over! We’re thrilled to bring Superdry’s iconic style to Phoenix Mall of the Millennium,” RBL said in a LinkedIn post, while sharing pictures of the new store.

Spanning 2,437 sq. ft. of retail space, the store offers outerwear, t-shirts and shirts for men and women, alongside categories like swimwear, shoes, fragrance and accessories.

The brand already operates more than three outlets in the city, according to its official website.

RBL, through its wholly-owned subsidiary in the UK (RBUK), has been Superdry’s exclusive franchise partner in India since 2012. The brand has expanded rapidly to over 200 points of sale across more than 50 Indian cities, as per a previous release.

Founded in 2003, Superdry has a significant local presence around the world, operating through more than 740 Superdry branded stores in 61 countries. Its products typically blend vintage American styling with graphics inspired by Japanese culture.

Recently, RBL signed a definitive agreement to enter a joint venture with Superdry PLC, which will acquire Superdry’s intellectual property assets for India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh territories. Reliance will continue to oversee brand operations in the three countries.

RBL is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL) the holding company of all the retail companies under Reliance Industries Ltd. It began operations in 2007 with a mandate to launch and build global brands in luxury to premium segments.

RBL has brought over 85 international brands to India such as Bottega Veneta, Tiffany & Co., Valentino, Versace, Armani, Balenciaga, Boss and Zegna, among others.