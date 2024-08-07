Shopclues co founder Radhika Ghai’s Kindlife raises $8 mn

In the run forward, the brand plans to bring the biggest Korean, Japanese and other global Indie (Tiktok & Reddit viral) brands to India with multiple new launches planned over the next year

New Delhi: Beauty platform Kindlife owned by Shopclues co-founder Radhika Ghai has raised $ 8 million in series A finding led by JB-Dooeun TK Fund, MIXI Global Investments, and Kalaari Capital, a LinkedIn post by the co-founder said on Wednesday.

“With our new venture partners and continued support from Kalaari Capital, we’re expanding our presence as India’s favourite global beauty destination, passing their ‘vibe check’. We continue to double down on curating exceptional brand experiences for young India, offering more offline and online opportunities to immerse themselves in Asian beauty and lifestyle,” said Ghai in her LinkedIn post.

In the run forward, the brand plans to bring the biggest Korean, Japanese and other global Indie (TikTikTokReddit viral) brands to India with multiple new launches planned over the next year.

In addition, its focus on technology will be key, leveraging proprietary AI to enhance discovery and personalization – making it super easy and efficient for consumers to discover products, the post added.

Started in the year 2021, kindlife is on a mission to revolutionize the beauty experience with an AI-powered platform. With over 800 Korean, and Japanese, homegrown brands, the company has a passionate community of 2.5 million.