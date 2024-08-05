Register Now
Titan shares decline nearly 3% after earnings announcement

By PTI
The leading jewellery retailer and watchmaker posted a net profit of Rs 756 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago

New Delhi: Shares of Titan on Monday dropped nearly 3% after the company reported a 5.42% fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 715 crore for the quarter ended in June 2024.

The stock fell by 2.57% to settle at Rs 3,374.20 on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 7.56% to Rs 3,201.05.

At the NSE, shares of the firm declined 2.35% to Rs 3,380.85.

However, its sales were up 12.64% to Rs 12,223 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 10,851 crore for the corresponding quarter, according to a regulatory filing.

Total expenses increased 12.75% to Rs 12,413 crore in the June quarter. Titan’s total income in the June quarter rose 11.44% to Rs 13,386 crore.

During the quarter, Titan’s jewellery business revenue increased 10.4% to Rs 11,808 crore.

