Uppercase opens 2 new stores, aiming for 100 outlets in 2 years

Bengaluru: Homegrown luggage brand Uppercase has launched two new exclusive offline stores located in Bengaluru and Mumbai, both launched within a span of two weeks, the retailer said in a press release on Friday.

The newly launched stores are located at Lulu Mall, Bengaluru, and Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla, Mumbai.

The company is planning to expand to 100 exclusive stores pan-India in the coming two years.

“We are incredibly excited about launching our exclusive brand outlets at Bengaluru and Mumbai,” said Sudip Ghose, founder of Uppercase. “The showroom offers customers an immersive experience where they can learn more about the story behind every piece.”

Founded in 2021, Uppercase is a travel gear brand offering backpacks, trolley bags, duffles, and shoulder bags. The brand currently operates 1,600 points of sale across India and aims to expand this number to 2,500 stores in the coming years.

The Bengaluru-based brand is committed to sustainable manufacturing practices and its product sales have resulted in the equivalent savings of 154,930 kg of carbon, 34,247 liters of oil, recycling of 19.45 lakh plastic bottles, and 6.69 lakh polycarbonate mobile cases.