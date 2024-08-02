Lavish Soni is now the Chief Business Officer at The House of Rare

The seasoned retail professional joined The House of Rare in 2016 as Head: Retail, Business Development



Mumbai: Seasoned retail professional Lavish Soni has been elevated to the position of Chief Business Officer at The House of Rare, he shared in a social media post on Thursday.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Business Officer at The House of Rare!” Soni wrote on LinkedIn.

Soni is an experienced retail professional specializing in operations with a demonstrated history of working in the apparel and fashion industry. He is skilled at Trend Analysis, Market Research, Merchandise Planning, Business Operations, and Retail Sales. He is a strong business development professional with a CBA focused on Business Administration and Management, General from INSEAD.

He has worked with retail brands like Ruosh, Mustard Clothing Company Ltd., SSIPL Retail Ltd. and Puma Sports among other brands.

Soni joined The House of Rare in 2016 as Head: Retail Business Development and has steadily risen through the ranks ever since.

The House of Rare is the parent company of the brand Rare Rabit, which was founded in 2015 by Manish Poddar (Chairman, Radhamani Textiles) & Akshika Poddar (Managing Director, Radhamani Textiles). It has over 100 stores across India.