Roastea enters North India

Bengaluru: Omni-channel beverage brand Roastea has forayed into the Northern region of India, with the launch of its first outlet in Dehradun, located at Jolly Grant Airport, according to a company press release on Wednesday.

Spanning 200 sq. ft. of retail space, the new store is the fifth on-the-go outlet of Roastea across the country.

The store offer over 60 beverage options, including tea and coffee, and have menus with more than 50 food items for on-the-go consumers. It also feature a vending machine equipped with brewing technology.

“We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of our strategic on-the-go outlet at Jolly Grant Airport, Dehradun,” said Chaitanya Bhamidipaty, co-founder of Roastea.

“This new location promises excellent brand visibility and aims to serve passengers from all walks of life travelling through this busy airport. Our single-point strategy is to offer a variety of beverages and food items that connect with the beautiful diversity of India’s customers,” she added.

Roastea was incorporated in 2019 by lawyers turned entrepreneurs Anurag and Chaitanya Bhamidipaty. Initially focused on corporate vending solutions, the company expanded into outlets in 2021.

The brand currently operates approximately 2,500 vending machines across 35 Indian cities and has twelve outlets in Ahmedabad, Mangaluru, and Bengaluru.