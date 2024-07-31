Cricketer KL Rahul partners with Boldfit

This collaboration positions Rahul as both a strategic investor and a brand ambassador for sports footwear, apparel, and fitness equipment

New Delhi: Indian cricketer KL Rahul has partnered with D2C fitness brand Boldfit, a release by the company said on Wednesday.

“Being a part of Boldfit feels like coming home. As a Bengaluru boy, I’m proud to join forces with a brand that shares my love for fitness and my hometown. I look forward to contributing to Boldfit’s journey and inspiring others to lead healthier lives,” said the cricketer.

D2C brand Boldfit sells high-quality activewear, accessories, and fitness equipment and claims to serve 1 crore customers annually.

The brand aims to cross Rs 500 crore in the financial year 2026 and this collaboration is a strategic move which will help it leverage Rahul’s wide fanbase and influence to strengthen its market position.

“Having KL Rahul on board is a huge moment for us. His dedication and drive perfectly match our brand’s values. Together, we aim to start a fitness revolution across the nation,” said Pallav Bihani, founder, Boldfit.

IndiaRetailing had earlier reported that Boldfit will soon open offline stores and is currently working on firming up the plans.

“We are laying down the groundwork currently, with big plans to go offline in the next 12-18 months,” founder Pallav Bihani told IndiaRetailing in an earlier interaction.

Additionally, Boldfit’s partnerships with top IPL teams such as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Mumbai Indians (MI) highlight its strong presence in the sports and fitness industry. Together with KL Rahul, Boldfit is set to establish new standards in the fitness industry and inspire a healthier, fitter India.