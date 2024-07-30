Colgate-Palmolive India Q1 profit up 33% to Rs 364 cr

The oral hygiene product maker had posted a net profit of Rs 273.68 crore in April-June FY24, according to a regulatory filing from Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd (CPIL)

New Delhi: FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India on Monday reported a 33% rise in net profit at Rs 363.98 crore for the first quarter ended June 2024, helped by a demand pickup and good performance of products.

Sales were up 13% to Rs 1,485.76 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,314.73 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

“The quarter witnessed continued demand pickup in rural markets outpacing growth in urban markets for the second quarter in a row. Led by this and good all-round performance of toothpaste, toothbrush and personal care, domestic revenues grew by 12.8% year-on-year for the quarter,” said CPIL in its earning statement.

Total expenses in the June quarter were up 8.46% to Rs 1,030.86 crore.

Total income, including other income, was also at Rs 1,520.11 crore, up 13.55%.

MD & CEO Prabha Narasimhan said: “Our toothpaste portfolio witnessed double-digit growth driven by high-single-digit volume growth. Our continued investments in perceivable superiority in product, brand building and innovation yield significant results while strengthening our brand metrics to the highest levels.”

The toothbrush portfolio of CPIL has also seen a positive shift in competitive growth trajectory with strong double-digit growth in topline.

“EBITDA margins remained consistent despite the higher investment in advertising, which increased by 10% y-o-y,” she added.

CPIL on Monday settled at Rs 3,209.15 a piece on BSE, up 1.43%.