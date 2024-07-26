Register Now
Snitch opens its 15th store in Vadodara

The brand opened its 14th store in Hyderabad last week

New Delhi: Bengaluru-based omnichannel fashion brand Snitch has opened its 15th store in Vadodara, Gujarat, as per a social media post by the company’s top on Friday.

“Snitch#15 Now Live. Amazing response despite heavy rains and thunderstorms thank you, Vadodara for all the love and support. Can’t wait for 16 now,” said Siddharth Dungarwal in a LinkedIn post.

The brand currently operates stores across Bengaluru, Surat, Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Pune, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

The brand acquired a 2.4 % market share in the men’s fashion e-commerce segment. It also reported a 130% increase in sales compared to last fiscal, according to its recent release.

The brand recently opened its 14th store in India, which is its second store in Hyderabad.

Since launching its first store in July last year, the brand has been rapidly expanding its offline presence. With a target of opening 20-30 stores by the end of this fiscal year, the brand aims to become the Zara of India.

Founded in 2020 in Bengaluru, Snitch is a fashion and lifestyle brand selling 15 units per minute across online and retail with a diverse product portfolio in men’s clothing, shoes, perfumes, and sunglasses. The brand recently raised Rs 110 crore in its series A funding round.

