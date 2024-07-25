QSR chain Charcoal Eats secures Rs 45 cr funding

The company operates brands such as Charcoal Eats for Biryani and B Burger across Mumbai, Pune and Delhi NCR.

New Delhi: QSR chain Charcoal Eats has raised Rs 45 crore from Girish Patel, founder, of Paras Pharma, Anil Sanghvi, chairman at Sanghvi Erectors, Ajinkya Firodia, MD, Kinetic Group and Rajiv Jain, an ex-banker, asper company release on Thursday.

The company operates brands such as Charcoal Eats for Biryani and B Burger across Mumbai, Pune and Delhi NCR.

“With this investment, Charcoal Eats aims to strengthen brand operations as well as expand its footprint within the country and in international markets,” said Charcoal Eats co-founder Krishnakant Thakur.

Founded in 2015 by Anurag Mehrotra and Krishnakant Thakur, Charcoal Eats operates around 40 outlets, mostly cloud kitchens, across Mumbai, Pune and Delhi-NCR. The company is expecting to achieve an annualised run rate of Rs 150 crore by fiscal end. The Indian online food delivery market is estimated to reach $18 bn by 2030, and biryani continues to be a cuisine of choice for Indians.