Nandadeep Jayakar onboarded as the business head of Foot Locker India

Bengaluru: Mumbai-based footwear retailer Metro Brands Ltd. (MBL), which has procured the license to own and operate Foot Locker stores in India, has appointed Nandadeep Jayakar as business head of Foot Locker India, the company announced on Thursday.

IndiaRetailing was the first to report that Metro Brands is set to open its first Foot Locker store in October this year.

“As one of the leading footwear retailers in India, we take pride in resonating with the pulse of our customers. We are excited to elevate sneaker culture in the country with Nandadeep’s vast experience guiding us on this journey,” said Alisha Rafique Malik, president – Sports Division – e-commerce and customer relationship management at MBL.

Jayakar has three decades of experience in operations, management, product development, merchandising, and supply chain. He has held leadership positions at Adidas India, Future Group, Sony Music, Bajaj Auto, and Voltas.

“With our partnership with Foot Locker, MBL takes an exciting leap in the sneaker and athleisure categories,” said Jayakar. “I look forward to Foot Locker India’s foray into this dynamic market as we gear up to set new standards in the industry and grow our leadership position in India.”

Indian footwear specialty retailer MBL retails footwear under its own brands of Metro, Mochi, Walkway, Da Vinchi and J. Fontini, as well as certain third-party brands such as Crocs, Fitflop, Fila, Skechers, Clarks, Puma and Adidas.

As of 31 March 2024, the company operated 836 Stores in 193 cities across 31 Indian states and Union territories.