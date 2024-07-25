Home decor brand Dusaan launches furniture category

The company aims to achieve fivefold growth within the new category by the end of 2024, with plans to onboard international furniture brands

Bengaluru: New-Delhi-based home decor brand Dusaan has expanded into furniture category with over 300 products, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

The company aims to scale fivefold growth within the new category by the end of 2024.

“Furniture is among the primary needs for every household, and we are excited to add this new line of products for our customers,” said Simran Kohli, founder of Dusaan. “With the addition of furniture on Dusaan, we are taking another step towards making home shopping easier for Indian consumers.”

The new furniture collection includes products from 20 domestic brands that prioritize eco-conscious designs and sustainable materials. Dusaan plans to expand the category by December 2024.

Dusaan aims to tap into its existing customer base for the furniture category, especially those building or revamping their homes in tier-I and tier-II cities, release added.

The collection features desks, beds, tables, racks, table trolleys, chairs, poufs and stools, TV units, shelves and storage units, with prices ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 40,000.

The category is already live on Dusaan’s platform, and the company is in the process of onboarding international furniture brands.

Founded in 2022, Dusaan currently features over 400 brands, including more than 50 international ones. The e-commerce platform is also exploring collaborations with additional global brands, particularly those that are women-owned and eco-friendly.