HUL Q1 profit up 2.2% to Rs 2,612 crore

New Delhi: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Tuesday reported 2.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,612 crore for June quarter FY25.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 2,556 crore in April-June FY24, according to a regulatory filing from HUL.

Revenue from product sales was marginally up 1.68 per cent at Rs 15,497 crore as against Rs 15,240 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were at Rs 12,385 crore in June quarter FY25, up 1.8 per cent year-on-year.

Total income was up 1.81 per cent to Rs 15,964 crore.

Shares of HUL on Tuesday settled at Rs 2,766.50 apiece on BSE, up 1.17 per cent from the previous close.