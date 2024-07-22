Homesalon brand YesMadam cuts commission rates 

Commission rates have been cut to 8% down from 15%

New Delhi: Home salon and wellness brand YesMadam has announced a reduction in commission rates for its service partners, a release by the company said on Monday.

YesMadam currently offers different partnership programs to its partners, such as Standard (20%), Gold (15%) & Diamond (12%) with lower commissions, and extra benefits.

“We are moving towards a commission-free model soon, while we keep the profitability status intact for all our stakeholders,” said Mayank Arya, co-founder, YesMadam adding that with this initiative the brand wants to inspire others in the industry to consider the impact of inflation on those working at front and follow suit.

Founded in 2016 by Aditya & Mayank Arya, YesMadam has seen a 250% increase in revenue, while serving 50+ cities in India. With a workforce of 250 employees in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, the home salon startup got the 4-Shark deal amounting to 1.5 Crore and praises from the future-headed industry leaders aka Shark Tank Judges.