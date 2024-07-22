Homesalon brand YesMadam cuts commission rates 

Commission rates have been cut to 8% down from 15%
New Delhi: Home salon and wellness brand YesMadam has announced a reduction in commission rates for its service partners, a release by the company said on Monday.
YesMadam currently offers different partnership programs to its partners, such as Standard (20%), Gold (15%) & Diamond (12%) with lower commissions, and extra benefits.
Founded in 2016 by Aditya & Mayank Arya, YesMadam has seen a 250% increase in revenue, while serving 50+ cities in India. With a workforce of 250 employees in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, the home salon startup got the 4-Shark deal amounting to 1.5 Crore and praises from the future-headed industry leaders aka Shark Tank Judges.