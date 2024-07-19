German watch retailer Aigner Watches enters India with Titan

The initial launch of the Swiss-made brand will be in 50 selected Titan stores across top metro cities

Bengaluru: German luxury watch retailer Aigner Watches has entered India through an exclusive partnership with Tata-owned accessories retailer Titan Company Ltd., the companies said in a joint press release on Friday.

The initial launch of the Swiss-made brand will be in 50 selected stores across top metro cities.

“It brings me immense joy to announce the launch of Aigner Watches in India, marking a significant milestone in our global journey,” said Tony Harris, sales director of Jacques du Manoir AG.

“Our partnership with Titan Company, the market leaders for watches in India with the immense width of distribution and retailing across various formats gives us a fantastic platform to reach out to the large and fast-growing market of discerning customers,” he added.

The launch event took place at Gallops Mumbai in presence of the Indian actor, and director Randeep Hooda. Aigner will offer its collections including Trapani and Fermo collections for men and Massa Due and Matera Diamond for women, in India.

“The premium watch market in India is on a high growth trajectory, where a growing number of consumers are seeking high fashion, accessible luxury,” said Rahul Shukla, vice president, watches division at Titan Company. “Titan’s portfolio of international brands addresses multiple customer segments and price points and Aigner now allows us to offer accessible luxury to all.”

Luxury fashion accessories brand Aigner was established in 1965 by Etienne Aigner in Munich and the company started global retailing in 1973.

Titan Company boasts a portfolio of international brands, catering to a range of customer segments and price points through its distribution network, which spans over 10,000 doors in more than 2000 towns. The company also owns and operates 16 brands across jewelry, eyewear, watches, and wearables, with over 2,000 retail stores.

