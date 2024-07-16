Malabar Group’s Playaza to launch Rs 20 crore FEC in Kochi

The 23,000 sq. ft. outlet will be located at Centre Square Mall, MG Road, Kochi

Bengaluru: Retail conglomerate Malabar Group’s family entertainment centre (FEC) brand Playaza is planning to a launch 23,000 sq. ft. outlet in Kochi, expected to be completed by the end of 2024, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

The Rs 20 crore project will be situated at Centre Square Mall, owned and operated by Peevees Projects, located on MG Road in Kochi.

The centre will host over 10 amusement rides including a roller coaster, ND theatre, carousels, a vast soft play area, bowling Alley and more than 100 video games.

The brand currently operates two outlets in Kerala, located in Thiruvananthapuram and Calicut. Playaza plans to open two more outlets in Kerala this year, followed by expansions to Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad by the beginning of next year.

“We have shortlisted a couple of malls in Bengaluru and Chennai and are looking at spaces of 10,000 sq. ft. to 25,000 sq. ft. in the main shopping malls,” said Niyas Ahmed, director, Playaza Entertainments.

With its headquarters in Kerala and branches across India and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Malabar Group operates in retail, manufacturing and wholesale of jewellery; retail and distribution of luxury branded watches; home solutions; real estate development; and hospitality services. The company has an annual turnover of $3.5 billion.