Amazon India announces new product ranges, deals for Prime Day 2024

Amazon India has launched thousands of new products across over 450 Indian and global brands, for Prime Day 2024

New Delhi: Amazon India on Monday announced new product ranges and major deals for its annual shopping fiesta ‘Prime Day 2024’ on 20-21 July.

Industry stalwarts, including Aman Gupta, co-founder and chief marketing officer BoAt; Vishal Shinde, head of e-commerce, Agaro; Jai Krishnan, chief executive officer, Samsonite South Asia; and Rahul Pahwa, director, MX Business from Samsung India were present at the event.

Prime Day 2024, scheduled for July 20-21, will not only offer great deals on famous brands across categories, but will also spotlight SMBs (small and medium businesses) and local artisans, a company official said.

“This Prime Day, Amazon will continue to support SMBs and offer Prime members products from lakhs of sellers, manufacturers, startups and brands, women entrepreneurs, artisans, weavers, and local shops.

“During the event, Prime members will have the opportunity to discover deals on unique products across categories including fashion & beauty, electronics, and home decor from sellers under various programmes such as Local Shops on Amazon, Launchpad, Saheli, and Karigar,” Akshay Sahi, director and head of Amazon Prime, Delivery and Returns Experiences, India and Emerging Markets said.

“Prime members can enjoy discounts on smartphones, consumer electronics, TVs, appliances, Amazon devices, fashion and beauty, home & kitchen, furniture, everyday essentials, and more,” a company statement said.