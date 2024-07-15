Mad Over Donuts opens two stores in Mumbai

Newly launched Mad Over Donuts stores are located at Ambernath and Goregaon

Bengaluru: Quick service restaurant (QSR) chain Mad Over Donuts (MOD) has opened two new outlets in Mumbai, located at Ambernath and Goregaon, the donut brand said in a press release.

“The opening of our new stores in Ambernath and Goregaon is a step forward in bringing our circle of happiness to more communities. We are thrilled to welcome new customers and look forward to spreading happiness one donut at a time,” said Tarak Bhattacharya, executive director, Mad Over Donuts.

Apart from over 20 varieties of donuts, the stores also offer an array of treats including bubble teas, brownies, bites, and beverages.

The dessert brand was founded in 2008 in Singapore after over a year of research and development trials by a group of bakers. It currently has over 100 stores in India and plans to grow to 200 stores in the next five years, as per the brand’s official LinkedIn page.