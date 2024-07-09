Asia Kitchen by Mainland China opens at Amanora Mall

The restaurant will offer a curated selection of dishes with Asian flavours

New Delhi: Pune’s Amanora Mall has announced the opening of the pan-Asian restaurant Asia Kitchen by Mainland China on its premises.

The restaurant will offer a curated selection of dishes with Asian flavours. The mall also recently opened Italian fine dining restaurant Toscano and Punjab Exotica.

“With these additions, Amanora Mall, Pune Mall is becoming the most sought-after destination for the fine dining experience. Stay tuned as we have many more exciting openings coming soon at the mall,” said Surjit Singh Rajpurohit, Chief Executive Officer, Amanora Mall.

The mall also recently opened several new outlets including Nykd by Nykaa, Meena Bazaar, Burger Singh, Yousta and Gap Inc, Asics and Bonkers Corner.