Wooden Street opens 98th store in Chennai

Spread across 3000 sq. ft., the new Wooden Street outlet is located at Marina Mall, OMR Egattur

Bengaluru: Jaipur-based home decor and furnishing brand Wooden Street has launched its 98th retail store, located at Marina Mall in Chennai, the company said in a press release on Monday.

The new store is spread across 3000 sq. ft., offering a range of furniture pieces including living room sets, bedroom collections and dining furniture among others.

“We are excited to open our doors at Marina Mall and provide the people of Chennai with a new destination for all their furniture needs. We look forward to bringing our high-quality furniture to more homes across India,” said Lokendra Ranawat, chief executive officer of Wooden Street.

Founded in 2015, Wooden Street today serves over one million customers and offers a selection of over 30,000 furniture, decor and furnishing items.

The brand operates both online and through a network of brick-and-mortar stores, providing customers with the ease of shopping online or experiencing the furniture first-hand in showrooms. It runs over 95 experience stores and over 350 delivery hubs nationwide.

The furniture retailer is currently aiming to open 300 stores in India in the next 36 months and is targeting a revenue of Rs 50 million, according to a previous press release.

In January this year, Wooden Street launched Light Street, an exclusive in-house brand dedicated to lighting decor. It is planning to open around 50 similar stores in the next 18-24 months in metros like Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Jaipur.