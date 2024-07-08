Register Now
Niraamaya Life appoints Ashwani Gandhi as the new CEO

Ashwani Gandhi, CEO, Niraamaya Life
Gandhi will lead the company’s business verticals – retreats, direct-to-consumer (D2C) and products

Bengaluru: Digital-first Indian wellness brand Niraamaya Life has appointed Ashwani Gandhi as its new chief executive officer, the company announced on Monday.

Gandhi will lead the company’s business verticals—retreats, direct-to-consumer (D2C) and products. He plans to enhance retreats with personalised wellness programs, expand D2C reach through various e-commerce strategies, and introduce new wellness products.

Central to this initiative is the ‘Niraamaya Life’ Wellness App, offering services like yoga, ayurveda, sleep management, and mindfulness.

“I am thrilled to join the Niraamaya family, a well-established and strong brand with a prominent position in the global market in the wellness segment,” said Gandhi.

Our move into the direct-to-consumer space is a natural progression, and I am eager to lead this transformative journey. We are looking to further enhance and elevate the wellness experience for our patrons worldwide, creating an ecosystem that nurtures health and well-being,” he added.

With over 18 years of experience, Gandhi worked with brands such as Pfizer, Paras Pharma (Reckitt Benckiser), Himalaya as well as global startup Believe Pte.

Niraamaya Life was founded in 2012, as a portfolio company of Jupiter Capital, an investment and financial services firm headquartered in Bengaluru.

