Beyoung expands offline reach with new Kota store

New Delhi: Udaipur-based D2C fashion brand Beyoung has expanded its retail footprint by opening a new store in Rajasthan’s Kota, the company announced in a press release on Monday.

The latest store will offer a range of plain t-shirts, joggers, cargo pants, urban shirts, and other latest and trendy men’s and women’s fashion wear.

“It’s a major step in our journey of offline expansion in tier 2, 3, and 4 cities. We aim to offer quality products in every Indian city. We will also be adding more categories in the year ahead,” said Shivam Soni, Founder, Beyoung.

Earlier in May IndiaRetailing reported the brand’s offline expansion plans to open 100 stores by the end of this year.

The brand targets a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of Rs 650 crore by 2027 along with enhancing its omnichannel presence, the release added.

Founded in 2018, Beyoung is an e-commerce brand and has delivered over 30 lakh online orders. The brand has about 3 million customers. The retailer’s product range includes plain t-shirts, joggers, cargo pants, and urban shirts, for men’s and women’s fashion wear. It has a current GMV of Rs 200 crore.

It plans to open 30 stores by the end of December 2024 in cities like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu