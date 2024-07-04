Chupps appoints Khairav Duggal as CEO

Duggal will oversee the company’s operations with a focus on product development, sourcing, strategic planning

New Delhi: D2C footwear brand Chupps has appointed Khairav Duggal as its new Chief Executive Officer, the company announced in a press release on Thursday.

Duggal has two decades of experience in the fashion and footwear business and e-commerce, sales, buying, merchandising, and strategic planning domains. He has worked with brands like Myntra, Cult, and Udaan.

Joining Chupps is an exciting opportunity to leverage my experience in a dynamic and growing market. I look forward to working with the talented team to enhance our product offerings, expand our reach, and cultivate strong customer connections. We will build on Chupps’ reputation for performance, comfort, and durability, making it a household name in open footwear,” said Duggal.

At Chupps, Duggal will oversee the company’s operations with a focus on product development, sourcing, strategic planning, expanding sales channels and e-commerce presence, the release added.

“We are delighted to welcome Khairav to the Chupps family. His proven track record in driving category growth and profitability, coupled with his deep understanding of the e-commerce landscape, aligns perfectly with our ambitions. We are confident that under Khairav’s leadership, Chupps will reach new heights in product innovation and market presence,” said Yashesh Mukhi, co founder, Chupps.

Founded in 2022, Chupps is a Mumbai based startup offering a range of open footwear like sliders, flip flops and v straps. They also offer collections like After Sports Recovery, Airsoft Sole, All Day Comfort and Anti Skid.