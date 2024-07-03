Youneek Pro Science makes its debut in the Indian personal care market

The brand has launched a shampoo formulated with Japanese Camellia and Ziziphus Joazeiro Bark Extract to address itchy scalp

New Delhi: Skin and hair care player Youneek Pro Science has ventured into the Indian direct-to-consumer (D2C) personal care segment, the company announced in a press release on Wednesday.

The shampoo is formulated with Japanese Camellia and Ziziphus Joazeiro Bark Extract to address itchy scalp, reduce dandruff and flakiness, the release added.

“We are thrilled to launch Youneek Pro Science and bring our innovative products to the Indian market. Our commitment to extensive research and use of potent natural ingredients allows us to offer solutions that are specifically designed for Indian consumers,” said Rishab Chandan, CEO, Youneek Pro Science.

Founded in 2022, the brand offers 16 products under its skin and hair care categories. Their skincare range includes body wash, body lotion, face wash, and face scrub. Hair care includes a variety of products like hair oil, shampoo, conditioner, and hair mask. The brand is backed by venture capitalist Navyug Global Ventures Pvt. Ltd.