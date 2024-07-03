Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Beauty & WellnessD2C BuzzLatest News

Youneek Pro Science makes its debut in the Indian personal care market

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
15
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The brand has launched a shampoo formulated with Japanese Camellia and Ziziphus Joazeiro Bark Extract to address itchy scalp

New Delhi: Skin and hair care player Youneek Pro Science has ventured into the Indian direct-to-consumer (D2C) personal care segment, the company announced in a press release on Wednesday.

The shampoo is formulated with Japanese Camellia and Ziziphus Joazeiro Bark Extract to address itchy scalp, reduce dandruff and flakiness, the release added.

“We are thrilled to launch Youneek Pro Science and bring our innovative products to the Indian market. Our commitment to extensive research and use of potent natural ingredients allows us to offer solutions that are specifically designed for Indian consumers,” said Rishab Chandan, CEO, Youneek Pro Science.

Founded in 2022, the brand offers 16 products under its skin and hair care categories. Their skincare range includes body wash, body lotion, face wash, and face scrub. Hair care includes a variety of products like hair oil, shampoo, conditioner, and hair mask. The brand is backed by venture capitalist Navyug Global Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleIndiaretailing Bureau -

Bonkers Corner opens at Amanora Mall

The latest store will feature its latest Pop Culture Collection featuring designs from the show Squid Game New Delhi: Pune’s...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.