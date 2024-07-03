Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Latest NewsSpeciality Retail

Olympian PV Sindhu invests in wellness brand Hoop

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
71
0
LtoR: Saharsh Agarwal, PV Sindhu, Twinkle Uppal, Nona Uppal
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Hoop offers a range of natural products for topical pain relief, muscle recovery, and sleep support

New Delhi: Wellness brand Hoop has onboarded Olympic medalist PV Sindhu as an investor and its brand ambassador, the company announced on Wednesday.

Hoop offers a range of natural products for topical pain relief, muscle recovery, and sleep support.

“I tried Hoop products for months and was incredibly impressed with their value not just for athletes, but for anyone who is focusing on living an active life. I’m thrilled to be partnering with Hoop on their mission to help India live active,” said Sindhu.

Hoop is founded by two former McKinsey consultants, Twinkle Uppal and Saharsh Agarwal.

“With Olympics 2024 right around the corner, Hoop is incredibly proud of Sindhu’s trust in our brand,” said Saharsh Agarwal, co-founder, Hoop.

Founded in October 2023, Hoop has customers in more than 1,000 cities nationwide. It is backed by angel investors like Rohit Kapoor (CEO, Food Marketplace, Swiggy), Abhinav Sinha (COO, OYO), Naiyya Saggi (Co-founder, Good Glamm Group), Suhail Sameer (ex-CEO, BharatPe; ex-CEO, RPSG Consumer), Shantanu Deshpande (Founder – Bombay Shaving Company), Kunal Suri (Former Managing Director, Food Panda), Saurabh Vashishtha (Co-founder, SimSim)  Arjun Vaidya (Founder – Dr Vaidya’s).

“Hoop emerged out of the unmet wellness needs of young India. Our lifestyles have changed – muscle recovery after workouts, injury prevention during sports, back pain from long sitting hours, neck pain from tech devices, screentime induced sleep troubles. While our needs have changed, there are limited innovative products today which fit the lifestyle of new India,” said Twinkle Uppal, co-founder, Hoop.

 

Latest News
Beauty & WellnessIndiaretailing Bureau -

Youneek Pro Science makes its debut in the Indian personal care market

The brand has launched a shampoo formulated with Japanese Camellia and Ziziphus Joazeiro Bark Extract to address itchy scalp New...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.