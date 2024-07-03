Olympian PV Sindhu invests in wellness brand Hoop

Hoop offers a range of natural products for topical pain relief, muscle recovery, and sleep support

New Delhi: Wellness brand Hoop has onboarded Olympic medalist PV Sindhu as an investor and its brand ambassador, the company announced on Wednesday.

Hoop offers a range of natural products for topical pain relief, muscle recovery, and sleep support.

“I tried Hoop products for months and was incredibly impressed with their value not just for athletes, but for anyone who is focusing on living an active life. I’m thrilled to be partnering with Hoop on their mission to help India live active,” said Sindhu.

Hoop is founded by two former McKinsey consultants, Twinkle Uppal and Saharsh Agarwal.

“With Olympics 2024 right around the corner, Hoop is incredibly proud of Sindhu’s trust in our brand,” said Saharsh Agarwal, co-founder, Hoop.

Founded in October 2023, Hoop has customers in more than 1,000 cities nationwide. It is backed by angel investors like Rohit Kapoor (CEO, Food Marketplace, Swiggy), Abhinav Sinha (COO, OYO), Naiyya Saggi (Co-founder, Good Glamm Group), Suhail Sameer (ex-CEO, BharatPe; ex-CEO, RPSG Consumer), Shantanu Deshpande (Founder – Bombay Shaving Company), Kunal Suri (Former Managing Director, Food Panda), Saurabh Vashishtha (Co-founder, SimSim) Arjun Vaidya (Founder – Dr Vaidya’s).

“Hoop emerged out of the unmet wellness needs of young India. Our lifestyles have changed – muscle recovery after workouts, injury prevention during sports, back pain from long sitting hours, neck pain from tech devices, screentime induced sleep troubles. While our needs have changed, there are limited innovative products today which fit the lifestyle of new India,” said Twinkle Uppal, co-founder, Hoop.