Livpure Chill Air Cooler now available on Blinkit

The partnership will enable 10-minute delivery of air coolers in Delhi NCR

New Delhi: Home and consumer appliance brand Livpure India has partnered with quick commerce platform Blinkit to deliver Livpure Chill 22-litre Personal Air Cooler, the companies announced in a joint release on Monday.

“With Blinkit’s impressive delivery capabilities, we can ensure that our customers stay cool and comfortable, especially during the current peak of summer,” said Rakesh Kaul, Managing Director, Livpure.

The partnership will enable 10-minute delivery of air coolers in Delhi NCR. The personal air cooler has features like 16 ft. air throw distance, ice chamber and dust filter and comes with 2 years of warranty on the motor, the release added.

“This partnership is yet another step in our efforts to provide our customers with unparalleled convenience and solutions. Given the intense heatwave in the north, this is an extraordinary blend of problem-solving and execution with speed that our company stands for,” Anish Shrivastava, Category Head, Blinkit.

Founded in 2010, Livpure offers a range of products like water purifiers, mattresses, bedding options like pillows, comforters, bedsheets and appliances like air purifiers, and organic cleaners. It has served 6 million customers.