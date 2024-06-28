Davaindia opens another store in Lucknow

The generic pharmacy chain has 248 stores in Uttar Pradesh, with 29 in Lucknow alone

New Delhi: Surat-based private generic pharmacy retail chain Davaindia on Friday announced the opening of yet another store in Lucknow, where it already has 29 stores.

The latest store is the brand’s 390th store in North India and is located at Gole Market in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Davaindia, a brand of Zota Healthcare Ltd., has 248 stores in Uttar Pradesh.

“The positive reception and increasing demand for high-quality generic drugs in Northern India have led to our massive expansion in the surroundings of Lucknow city,” said Dr. Sujit Paul, Group CEO, Zota Healthcare Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Davaindia offers a range of over 2200 products including over the counter items, cosmetics, gym supplements, nutraceuticals, ayurvedic products, surgical items, Panchagavya products, and exclusive co-branded Khadi India products like shampoos, soaps, face washes, scrubs, and ubtans. It has more than 950 retail outlets and has served more than 1.2 crore customers across India.

The pharmacy retailer plans to expand its presence to all the key areas of Uttar Pradesh.